SBI hires 13,455 junior associates to boost customer experience: Chairman

Mumbai, June 11 Nation’s largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at its branches across the country.

The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across states and union territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry.

“Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers,” said SBI Chairman CS Setty.

“As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements,” he said in a statement.

The SBI has over 2,36,000 employees, committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals.

The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed Rs 8.3 lakh crore. As of March 2025, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 53.82 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 39.97 per cent and advances of more than Rs 42.20 lakh crore.

SBI commands a market share of 27.3 per cent and 20.2 per cent in home loans and auto loans, respectively.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received a dividend cheque of Rs 8,076.84 crore on behalf of the government from SBI for the financial year 2024-25. The cheque was presented to the Finance Minister by SBI Chairman at her office in the presence of senior officials.

The robust dividend came as India’s top public sector companies in the financial, power and energy sectors have recorded a robust growth in profit during the January-March quarter of 2024-25, which is expected to further strengthen the government’s fiscal position. SBI’s net profit for the financial year 2024-25 soared to Rs 70,901 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor