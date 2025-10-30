Scindia chairs third review meet on Manipur’s development; pushes for rural enterprise

New Delhi, Oct 30 Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday chaired the third review meeting on Manipur’s development roadmap, focusing on assessing the progress of ongoing projects, identifying new opportunities for inclusive growth, and aligning the state’s development priorities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

A major highlight of the meeting was the initiative to revive Manipur Polo as both a heritage symbol and an opportunity for global recognition. Scindia announced plans to establish world-class coaching facilities and institutions to position Manipur once again as India’s Polo Capital.

The initiative aims to boost sports-linked tourism, empower local youth, and promote the state’s cultural identity globally, while integrating it with sustainable tourism and rural enterprise.

The Minister also reviewed initiatives to strengthen Manipur’s traditional handloom and handicraft sectors. He announced the creation of 250 mini and 200 mega production units and extended support for Self-Help Groups to empower artisans and weaving communities. These steps, he said, would preserve the state’s craft heritage and create new livelihood opportunities, positioning Manipur as a hub of creative enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Scindia further emphasised the importance of improving infrastructure and connectivity, with plans to establish an Integrated Textile Park along with an Institute of Technology and Design to foster innovation and skill development.

He highlighted the integration of Vibrant Villages with the PM Gati Shakti framework to strengthen rural tourism, logistics, and last-mile connectivity.

In the agricultural sector, the Minister reviewed the progress of palm oil cultivation and set a target of 10,000 hectares over the next four years to promote agri-based livelihoods and self-reliance. He also directed officials to expedite logistics and industrial infrastructure projects and attract greater private investment to unlock Manipur’s economic potential.

Reviewing the status of ongoing projects, Scindia stressed the need for faster execution and outcome-based progress across all sectors.

The minister reaffirmed that the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (MDoNER) would continue to serve as a proactive facilitator to ensure that development in Manipur remains inclusive, sustainable, and aligned with the aspirations of its people.

The meeting, held in the presence of Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, senior officials from the Ministry of DoNER, and the Manipur State Government, built upon the outcomes of the previous two review sessions held earlier this year.

Through these successive engagements, Scindia underscored that with its rich cultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and community-driven strength, Manipur is fast emerging as a beacon of self-reliance and growth under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

