Single spammer made 202 million spam calls in India this year, says true caller

Truecaller has shared data on this year's spam calls. Shocking information has emerged from this data. The number of spam calls in India has increased compared to last year. Also, a spammer has broken the record of spam calls. Not only do these calls bother people but they also deceive many. According to TrueCaller, a single spammer has made 202 million spam calls in India this year. That means 664,000 people a day were harassed by calling from one phone number. For this, 27,000 calls were made every hour from this number. What is special is that this data is from last 10 months.

True Caller also publishes statistics from countries around the world. This includes data from January 2021 to October 2021. True Caller keeps track of the top spammers around the world and also works to block such spammers. The company's list of spammers includes one from India. Who has made more than 20 crore calls this year. True Caller has released a list of countries that make the most spam calls. India ranks 4th out of 20 countries. Due to the increase in spam calls this year, India has moved up from 9th to 4th position. The country receives an average of 16 spam calls per user per month. Brazil tops the list, followed by Peru. Peru is where users receive about 18 spam calls every month.