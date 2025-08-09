Small rural enterprises in India can unlock 79 lakh jobs annually: Report

New Delhi, Aug 9 Mini and nano rural enterprises that include small businesses in sectors such as textiles, construction, services, and retail, can generate nearly 79 lakh jobs annually, a report said on Saturday.

"India’s rural youth cohort is both vast and expanding, making it central to the country’s future workforce and economic progress and youth literacy has seen strong gains, reaching 97 per cent nationally among those aged 15 - 24," said a joint report of Transform Rural India (TRI) and the Development Intelligence Unit (DIU).

Although 88 per cent of rural women aged 20-24 complete primary education, enrolment in higher education drops significantly, with gross enrolment ratios at 53.8 per cent for higher secondary and about 27.1 per cent for ages between 18 and 23.

Despite the potential, the mini and nano rural enterprises (MNREs) remain underrepresented and, as per the report, this situation must change.

“The report brings micro-level issues into focus. When we read them, we also understand what practices can be scaled or repeated. These insights are vital because they highlight gaps and provide data that was missing,” said Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The report suggested that location-specific measures should be there to reduce regulatory burdens, improve access to schemes, expand financial inclusion, and support market connectivity and skill development, especially in underserved rural regions.

“If we aim for enterprise development at scale, we must build a strong digital ecosystem. Finance, infrastructure, tools, and value chain integration need to work together to ensure meaningful participation in enterprise and skilling,” says T.K. Anil Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development.

According to the report, states with more rural Hired Worker Enterprises (HWEs) tend to have diversified employment structures and stronger non-farm economies, resulting in higher per capita income.

“This survey highlights India’s quiet entrepreneurial revolution and the need for targeted action. MNREs can unlock inclusive growth and meaningful employment, especially for rural youth and women. Recognising and supporting them is not only sound policy, but essential for achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047,” said Neeraj Ahuja, Associate Director, Transform Rural India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor