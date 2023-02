Snapchat now recommends sounds for photos, videos

San Francisco, Feb 24 Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced that it is rolling out new "Sounds creative" tools Sounds Recommendations for Lenses and Sounds Sync for Camera Roll on Snapchat, globally.

More than 250 million Snapchatters engage with augmented reality (AR) on the platform everyday,Athe company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"Since launching Sounds, videos created with music from Sounds on Snapchat have collectively resulted in over 2.7 billion videos created and over 183 billion views."

The company defines the "Sounds Recommendations for Lenses" tool as a new way for Snapchatters to find relevant Sounds to complement a Lens.

When applying a Lens to a photo or video, users can tap the Sounds icon to access a list of relevant Sounds to add to a Snap.

This feature is available in the US and is rolling out globally on both iOS and Android devices.

Moreover, with the "Sounds Sync for Camera Roll" tool, Snapchat users can make montage videos that automatically synchronise to the beat of music tracks from the Sounds library.

Users have the option of choosing four to 20 images or videos from their camera roll. This feature is available in the US and is rolling out globally on iOS, and will arrive on Android next month, the company mentioned.

"Snapchat has also created a unique opportunity for artists to reach a valuable and engaged audience, while then also leading fans to listen to the full song on streaming services," Adler added.

