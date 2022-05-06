Sony BRAVIA X75K smart TV series launched in India; price starts at Rs 55,990

Sony, has , launched the BRAVIA X75K smart TV series in India. The line-up includes four screen-size models, 65-, 55-, 50-, and 43-inch, though only the KD-43X75K and KD-50X75K are available for buying now. Sony says KD-55X75K and KD-65X75K availability details will be announced soon. The X75K series boasts of relatively affordable options with 4K Ultra HD LED display and features like X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR. These TVs run Google TV software. Sony BRAVIA X75K series price in India starts at Rs 55,990 for the 43-inch version.

The 50-inch model is priced at Rs 66,990. They will be available across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India. The X75K smart TVs are powered by Sony’s X1 processor that uses AI to seemingly cut noise and boost detail. They also feature what Sony is calling Live Colour technology for “life-like” colour output. Sony’s X-Reality Pro tech is said to upscale 1080p and 2K resolution content to close to 4K, while Motionflow XR enhances detail in fast-moving sequences by creating and inserting extra frames between the original ones, in other words MEMC. Sony BRAVIA X75K smart Android TVs pack a 20W speaker setup and support Dolby Audio. Google TV is the default software on these smart TVs. They work with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, as well.