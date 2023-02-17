San Francisco, Feb 17 Twitter Boss Elon Musk on Friday apologised for showing too many irrelevant and annoying advertisements on the microblogging platform and said that they are taking corrective measures to improve the algorithm.

"Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter," Musk tweeted.

"We're taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords & topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically," he added.

Last month, Musk announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

"Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks," Musk tweeted.

"Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads," he added.

Moreover, earlier this week, Musk said that he has hired a dog to replace him as Twitter CEO.

Musk tweeted a picture of his pet dog "Floki" sitting on the company's CEO's chair, with the caption: "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing. So much better than that other guy!".

Musk later said that the dog is "great with numbers!" and "has style."

