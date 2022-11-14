SpaceX buys big ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink

San Francisco, Nov 14 Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has bought a large advertising package available on Twitter, the micro-blogging platform that he recently acquired.

According to internal records from the platform viewed by CNBC, the campaign will advertise Starlink, a satellite internet service owned and run by SpaceX, on Twitter in Spain and Australia.

A Twitter 'takeover' is the term used to describe the advertising campaign which SpaceX has brought to promote Starlink.

When a company purchases one of these packages, they often spend more than $250,000 to have their brand shown at the top of the Twitter timeline for an entire day.

The first three times a user opens the micro-blogging platform on the day or days of the expected takeover campaign in Australia and Spain, they will receive brand messages from Starlink.

"SpaceX has not typically purchased large advertising packages from Twitter," the report said.

Meanwhile, recently, SpaceX had announced that Starlink would be available for recreational vehicles (RVs) in December.

Starlink for Rvs would allow users to get immediate access to high-speed, low-latency Internet while in motion, at any location where the company provided active coverage.

The flat high performance service could connect to more satellites because of its broad field of view and improved GPS capabilities, providing reliable connectivity wherever it was needed.

