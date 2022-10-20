Spamming accounts with good morning messages can get your WhatsApp account banned

Sending too many ‘Good Morning’ texts on WhatsApp can get you banned. WhatsApp can count it as spam and the app does take down accounts that demonstrate abnormal activities like even forwarding unverified information. These activities are quite prevalent on the messaging application and that is one reason why WhatsApp bans Indian accounts in the millions every month.

WhatsApp has created a label for all forwarded messages. It limits the number of times you can forward messages. This is to encourage users to rethink hitting the send button. If you do not know the source of the message, do not forward it.You should get permission from contacts before you add them to a group. If you add someone to a group and they remove themselves, honour their decision. If a contact asks you to stop messaging them, you should remove the contact from your address book and refrain from contacting them again. Only send messages to those who have contacted you earlier or have requested you to contact them on WhatsApp. Publishing falsehoods and engaging in illegal, defamatory, intimidating, harassing behavior and the like violate the terms of service. If you think your account was banned without a valid reason, email WhatsApp or tap request a review in the app. A six-digit registration code will be sent via SMS when there is a request for review in the app.