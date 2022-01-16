Stable ColorOS 12 updates now available for Oppo phones

Published: January 16, 2022

Stable ColorOS 12 updates based on Android 12 are now officially available for Oppo's F19 Pro+ 5G, Reno6 Z 5G, and A73 5G.

As per GSM Arena, stable ColorOS 12 updates based on Android 12 are now seeding for OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, Reno6 Z 5G, A73 5G devices in the following regions:

1. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G - Indonesia (Firmware version C.14)

2. OPPO Reno6 Z 5G - Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam UAE (Firmware version C.14)

3. OPPO A73 5G - Saudi Arabia (Firmware version F.14)

To enable the feature, one can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether the unit has received the update. Since this is a staged update, it might take a few hours before it reaches every unit still, reported GSM Arena.

