Stable One UI 4 update for Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 resumed

Samsung has resumed its stable One UI 4 release for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in South Korea.

For the unversed, the update was suspended over numerous bug and bad usability reports from early adopters.

The new build comes with the BUL4 build number and is said to iron out all mishaps from the previous releases, reported GSM Arena.

South Korean Fold and Flip users will once again serve as soak testers for the latest build and if all goes well, the release will spread to other regions. When and if the update reaches your device, it's always good to back up all your data beforehand just in case you run into any issues.

The stable update will bring a fresh look of the home screen, buttons, menus, and background to the table. Various emojis, GIFs, and stickers have also been added to the keyboard.

For better visibility and customised appearance, One UI 4.0 offers redesigned and upgraded widgets.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor