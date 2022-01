Starlink internet service has more than 1.45 lakh users globally: Report

San Francisco, Jan 7 Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, now has more than 1,45,000 users across 25 countries globally.

Until November 2021, SpaceX had added roughly 11,000 users per month since beginning service in October 2020, reports CNBC.

SpaceX has about 1,800 Starlink satellites in orbit.

Last year, Musk said at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) conference said Starlink should have roughly 500,000 users within the next 12 months.

He said Starlink is already running in 12 countries and expanding. "We're I think on our way to having a few hundred thousand users, possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months," he added.

Starlink shipped 100,000 terminals to customers recently. The project aims to provide global broadband connectivity via a constellation of satellites.

SpaceX began satellite launches in November 2019 and opened its $99 per month beta programme for select customers around a year later.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhargava, India Director for Starlink, recently stepped down amid the government pressure to get necessary permission for offering satellite-based Internet services.

His resignation comes after the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications in December warned Starlink to get necessary permission required to offer satellite-based Internet services in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor