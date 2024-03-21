Startup Mahakumbh: Rise of entrepreneurs from tier 2, 3 cities big boost to ecosystem

New Delhi, March 21 India's startup ecosystem is on a journey of unprecedented innovation and growth and the rise of entrepreneurs from tier-2 and 3 cities are shining examples of how inclusive growth can lead to sustainable development, industry experts said on Thursday, as the three-day ‘Viksit Bharat Startup Mahakumbh 2024’ concluded in the Capital.

The country’s biggest celebration of startups saw 1,306 exhibitors, more than 165 sessions, over 392 speakers, and more than 48,581 business visitors.

Furthermore, the event was the centre-stage for more than 3,868 future entrepreneurs, coming together to interact with investors, and entrepreneurs, along with industry experts via masterclasses and foster collaboration.

“Over the course of 10 years, we've witnessed a transformation from a few hundred startups to a vibrant ecosystem of over 100,000 startups, fostering a remarkable increase in incubators, unicorns, and a thriving digital economy,” said Arvind Gupta, Head and Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation.

“Our startups are global pioneers, leveraging technology to solve complex challenges, ensuring India's position as a leader on the world stage,” he added.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will become the world leader in AI with its young innovators emerging as a driving force to take the nation ahead.

Addressing the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’, the Prime Minister said, “India will have the upper hand in AI and we will not let the opportunity go.”

From insightful keynote speeches to interactive workshops, Startup Mahakumbh offered a dynamic platform for attendees to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and gain invaluable insights from seasoned professionals.

"Witnessing over 3,800 future entrepreneurs come together at Startup Mahakumbh was truly inspiring," said Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore & Trustee, TiE Global.

"It was great to see many budding and ambitious agritech entrepreneurs aiming to improve the livelihoods of our farmers,” added Vineet Rai, Founder and Chairman, Aavishkaar Group.

Vidhya Ananthkrishnan, Chief Of Staff, Accel, said that they witnessed an incredible convergence of ideas, expertise, and opportunities within the B2B pavilion at ‘Startup Mahakumbh.’

