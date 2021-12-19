Study makes anaesthesia more eco-friendly

According to new research, used anaesthetic gases can be simply and safely captured and recycled into new anaesthetics.

The study has been published in the 'European Journal of Anaesthesiology'.

Recent data showed that, globally, the healthcare system is responsible for 4.5-10 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions and that anaesthetic gases made up approximately 5 per cent of these emissions.

"Most of the anaesthetic gas a patient breathes in isn't metabolised but exhaled, resulting in potent greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere," explained researcher Dr Ana Castro.

To reduce these emissions, Dr Castro and colleagues at Pedro Hispano Hospital, Matosinhos, Portugal, installed an innovative gas capture system in partnership with the system's supplier Baxter-ZeoSys.

Based on the principle of a circular economy, in which materials are reused for as long as possible, this system allowed the waste gases to be caught before they are released into the atmosphere. They can then potentially be reused in future anaesthetics.

Gas canisters containing highly porous adsorbent granules were used to catch the waste gas from four of the anaesthesia machines at the Pedro Hispano Hospital.

The canisters, which collected 99 per cent of the waste anaesthetic gases, were sent to an industrial unit when full and the captured gases extracted and purified. The use of the purified sevoflurane, one of the gases captured, in new anaesthetics has recently been approved in Germany and Austria.

The installation and operation of the system were straightforward. The system was also found to be safe. Tests showed air quality in the operating theatre to be normal, meaning that the system did not interfere with the quality of the air.

There were, however, some minor issues, such as alarms that were designed to go off when the canisters were full being triggered by disinfectants.

The canisters can be used with desflurane, sevoflurane and isoflurane, three of the most widely used gases in anaesthesia. They are not compatible nor indicated for use with nitrous oxide, a gas occasionally used anaesthesia.

The researchers said, "We showed that this system, which had minimal interference on the usual workflow, can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from anaesthesia."

Dr Castro added, "Climate change is the biggest health challenge of the 21st century. Every industry is trying to reduce its carbon footprint and healthcare should be no different.

"There are a lot of uncertainties in this world but the need for healthcare to do its bit in combating pollution is not one of them," she said.

"Applying the concept of the circular economy to anaesthetic gases could create a paradigm shift in how we view and manage the environmental impact of anaesthesia," she concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor