Sugar & oil boards in govt offices, schools ‘excellent step’ for healthy India: Experts

New Delhi, July 12 The recent move by the Ministry of Health to install sugar and oil boards in government offices as well as schools is an excellent step towards developing healthier workplaces and building a healthy India, said experts on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, ICMR - National Institute of Nutrition informed that the Ministry of Health “has urged all govt offices to prominently display Sugar Boards” in the push for building healthier workplaces.

The boards consist of informative posters and digital boards highlighting the harmful impacts of the amount of sugar and oil present in popular food items, including samosas, kachori, pizza, pakoras, banana chips, burgers, soft drinks, and chocolate pastries.

It also displays the effects of these foods on the human body as well as shares the recommended amounts of fat and sugar for individual intake.

“Excellent step to create awareness about hidden fat and sugar in foods. Clear, front-of-pack labelling of ultra-processed foods and diversifying diets through Public Distribution System (PDS), school meals will also support this move for healthy India,” said Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The FSSAI noted that the move is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a healthier India!

It added that the “innovative behavioural change strategy” will help tackle the “widespread promotion of sugar and oil boards”.

“These boards are vital in helping everyone make informed choices and stop obesity,” said FSSAI on X, adding that it will also help boost its Eat Right India (ERI) movement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a reduced intake of added sugar throughout one's life. In both adults and children, WHO recommends reducing the intake of free sugars to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake.

The UN health body suggests a further reduction of the intake of free sugars to below 5 per cent of total energy intake.

In May, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a directive to schools to install "sugar boards" in schools. Health experts noted that the public health measure also aligns with global nutrition goals, and will help India fight the menace of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.

Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener, Research Cell, Kerala State IMA, told IANS that excessive consumption of sugar and oil, along with lack of physical activity, is a major driver of obesity and NCDs.

“Early nutritional awareness is crucial. Providing clear labelling and dietary education in schools empowers children to make healthier food choices before these chronic conditions set in,” Jayadevan said.

“Sugar hides in beverages, fruit juices, and processed snacks, while oil, a calorie-dense substance, is heavily used in fried foods, fast food, and even home cooking. Promoting moderation in their use is an important step in preventing NCDs across the population,” he told IANS.

