Surge in white-collar jobs in India, IT roles in demand: Report

Bengaluru, Aug 29 There has been a significant surge in the white-collar job market in India as 73 per cent of employers actively hired between April and June, according to a report on Thursday.

The report by Indeed, a global matching and hiring platform, showed that this is a 7 per cent increase from the previous quarter (January-March 2024) indicative of a clear momentum building in key sectors despite broader economic challenges.

It also showed that the demand for IT roles remains robust, with positions like data analysts (23 per cent), data engineers (16 per cent), and data scientists (11 per cent) at the forefront.

Further, sales and marketing roles have also emerged as critical areas of focus for employers, with 30 per cent of hires in sales and 23 per cent in marketing.

As organisations aim to strengthen their market presence, these roles are increasingly seen as pivotal to driving business success, the report said.

“Our latest hiring tracker offers a detailed snapshot of the labour market’s current dynamics. While IT roles continue to be in high demand, the growing emphasis on sales and marketing shows a shift in employer priorities,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

Meanwhile, the report also showed a looming concern about widening skill gaps. Indeed’s Hiring Tracker reveals that 61 per cent of employers foresee these gaps increasing significantly within the next two years if skilling initiatives are not prioritised.

Despite this, only 23 per cent of employers currently offer personalised training programmes, underscoring a critical disconnect between recognition and action.

“For job seekers, the message is clear: continuous upskilling, particularly in both technical and soft skills, is crucial in this evolving landscape,” Kumar added.

The report is based on a survey conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed among 3,680 employers, jobseekers, and employees.

