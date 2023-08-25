T-Mobile announces 5,000 job cuts to save costs

T-Mobile has announced a workforce reduction in staffing levels. This initiative is aimed at cost containment, as the company faces intense competition and allocates substantial resources to expand its subscriber base.The company has revealed that the latest decision will cut 5,000 jobs. This will primarily be done in the corporate and back-office sectors, with some technology-related roles also affected, according to a regulatory filing by T-Mobile. It's important to note that this move will not impact retail and consumer-care positions within the company.

What it takes to attract and retain customers is materially more expensive than it was just a few quarters ago," the company's CEO Mike Sievert said in an email sent to employees on layoffs. Bloomberg reports that by implementing these layoffs, T-Mobile will have the financial flexibility to maintain its competitive pricing strategies and device promotions. This comes as the company prepares for the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup and the upcoming holiday season.