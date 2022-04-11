TCS' Q4FY22 net profit up over 7% at Rs 9,926 cr

Mumbai, April 11 IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Monday reported a year-on-year rise of 7.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY22.

The company's net profit for the quarter under review rose to Rs 9,926 crore from Rs 9,246 crore for Q4FY21.

Consolidated revenue during the period under review rose by 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,059.1 crore from Rs 4,370.5 crore.

In terms of full fiscal FY22, the IT major's consolidated net profit fell on a YoY basis.

The company's net profit for the quarter under review fell to Rs 32,430 crore from Rs 38,327 crore.

Besides, the company's consolidated revenue during the period under review declined to Rs 164,177 crore from Rs 191,754 crore.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said: "We are closing FY22 on a strong note, with mid-teen growth and adding the maximum incremental revenue ever."

"Increasing participation in our customers' growth and transformation journeys, and an all-time high order book provide a strong and sustainable foundation for continued growth ahead."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor