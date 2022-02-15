Tech, auto cos join to give voice to people with motor neurone disease

New Delhi, Feb 15 Intel, Dell Technologies, and Rolls-Royce have jointly created a digital storybook using voice banking technology to help people with motor neurone disease (MND).

MND, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a condition that affects the brain and nerves. It is a rare, crippling condition that progressively robs people of the ability to move, eat, drink and, eventually, speak.

The digital storybook, "I Will Always Be Me", is an interactive website created for people living with MND and their loved ones.

Anyone can visit to record their voice by reading a 1,000-word story aloud in a process that takes about 20 minutes.

The book contains critical words and phrases needed to complete the voice banking process.

The processed vocals are then turned into a digital voice that individuals living with MND can use on any assistive speech device, allowing an individual to communicate with a voice that is identifiably their own.

According to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, one of every 300 people will be diagnosed with MND.

While there is no cure yet, technology is helping such people living with the disease. One such example is renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who passed away in 2018.

