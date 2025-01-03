Telangana plans green hydrogen manufacturing hubs

Hyderabad, Jan 3 Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, said on Friday that the state government is working to develop green hydrogen manufacturing hubs and that it has set a target of adding 20,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

He said Telangana remained committed to being a leader in renewable energy, sustainable technologies, and scientific innovation.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub Workshop hosted by IIT Hyderabad.

He said Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy has set ambitious goals of adding 20,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, prioritising Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to manage intermittency and promoting green hydrogen technologies as the fuel of the future.

He believes that these goals are not achievable without a stable, sustainable, and ethical supply of critical minerals.

Emphasising the link between critical minerals and renewable energy, Vikramarka noted that critical minerals were not just industrial raw materials but they were the building blocks of the green economy.

“Every solar panel, every wind turbine, every electric vehicle, every energy storage battery — at its heart — is powered by critical minerals,” he said adding that initiatives like this Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub are crucial not just for Telangana and India but for the world.

The Deputy Chief Minister claimed that Telangana is at the forefront of embracing a sustainable energy future.

“We have invested in floating solar plants, smart grids, and energy storage technologies. We are prioritising waste-to-energy projects to ensure no resource goes untapped. We are laying the groundwork for green hydrogen manufacturing hubs,” he said.

He pointed that Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy emphasises research-driven, science-backed initiatives.

“In Telangana, we have always believed that real progress is not a top-down directive but a bottom-up collaboration. Whether it’s renewable energy or critical minerals, the involvement of stakeholders —from academia and industry to local communities — is essential,” he said.

He also stated that IIT Hyderabad has become a powerhouse of innovation and excellence and was not just a campus but a factory of dreams, a lighthouse of innovation, and a crucible of collaboration.

He observed that the IITs are not just educational institutions but they are platforms for nation-building.

“At IIT Hyderabad, we see this transformation in action — through over 11,500 research publications, 320+ patents, and startups generating ₹1,500 crore in revenue. But more importantly, the IITs represent a culture of curiosity, a habit of innovation, and a mindset of problem-solving,” he said.

This collaboration with Monash University under the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub is a shining example of how academia can bridge geographical boundaries to solve global challenges, he added.

