Telcos fast adopting green networks to help India achieve sustainability goals: Industry

New Delhi, May 16 The Indian telecom operators are increasingly adopting green telecom networks, which focus on energy-efficient operations, carbon emission reductions and the use of renewable energy sources, industry experts said on Thursday, ahead of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day that falls on May 17.

Innovative 5G applications like internet of things (IoT), smart grids, precision agriculture, among others, will further contribute to the nation’s sustainability goals.

“This is in addition to the efficiencies to be driven via use of 5G across diverse sectors like healthcare, education, transport, manufacturing, logistics, mining, etc., which will take us closer to achieving the country’s sustainability goals,” said Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

According to experts, it is crucial to acknowledge India’s ascent as the third largest digitised nation in the world.

“India has embarked on diverse projects with Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) as the foundation, offering the potential to build a sustainable economy. A key enabler in this journey is the rapid adoption of mobile Internet, which the United Nations deems essential for achieving its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Kochhar elaborated.

According to latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, the number of Internet subscribers reached 936.16 million at the end of December 2023, registering a quarterly rate of growth of 1.96 per cent.

Tarun Chhabra, Country Manager, Nokia India, said that as the digital landscape is becoming all-pervasive, the telecom industry needs to validate its sustainability efforts.

“It's estimated that digital technologies can help achieve 70 per cent of targets under the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030,” he noted.

With the fastest rollout of 5G, India is on the cusp of a digital revolution with its pioneering initiatives in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and also taking the right steps in establishing its 6G leadership.

“Overall, India’s digital journey is not just about technological advancement but also about leveraging this progress to achieve broader socio-economic and environmental objectives, aligning with global sustainability efforts and fostering a greener future,” Kochhar emphasised.

Moreover, there is a need to strengthen the mobile services ecosystem with potent spectrum in the mid-band segment, such as the 6 GHz band, which would be decisive in the success of 5G, 5G advanced and the future 6G deployments in India, said experts.

