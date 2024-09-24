Telegram Policy Change: CEO Pavel Durov Agrees to Share IP Addresses, Phone Numbers in Criminal Cases

Amid ongoing investigations in France and South Korea, Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has made a significant policy shift. Telegram will now share users' IP addresses and phone numbers with investigative authorities in cases of illegal activity. Durov announced the change on Monday, stating that the company’s terms of service and privacy policy have been updated to help curb criminal activities on the platform.

This decision follows a month of intense scrutiny after Durov was arrested in France on six charges related to illegal activities occurring on Telegram. On August 28, Durov was released on bail of 5 million euros, but investigations against the platform expanded to South Korea. There, authorities alleged that Telegram was used to distribute deepfake pornography featuring South Korean women. Since Durov’s arrest, accusations have emerged that Western countries are pressuring Telegram to change its policies.

Despite speculation that Durov’s new policy might be a response to this pressure, French President Emmanuel Macron clarified that Durov's arrest had no political motive, asserting that France’s judiciary acted independently. Nonetheless, the timing of Telegram’s policy changes has led to questions about whether the company has succumbed to international pressure.

Explaining the decision, Durov stated that Telegram will now cooperate with legal authorities, sharing the IP addresses and phone numbers of individuals involved in illegal activities upon receiving valid legal requests. Durov emphasized that these measures are intended to deter criminals and prevent crime on the platform.