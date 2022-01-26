Tesla officially enters Turkish market

San Francisco, Jan 26 Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has officially entered Turkish market.

According to GizmoChina, Emir Tuncyurek, a former consultant of InsideEVs Turkey and co-founder of E-Garaj, will be managing Tesla Turkey's operations.

In 2021, nearly 4,000 electric cars were sold in total in Turkey.

The EV maker is also currently working on developing a Supercharger network in the country.

Tesla's website lists that it is coming up with Superchargers in Ankara, Antalya, Aydin, Bursa, Edirne, Istanbul and Konya, to name a few regions of the country.

Recently, Musk informed that the EV-maker is facing a "lot of challenges" for its car launch in India.

"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk tweeted.

Musk was replying to a Twitter user, who asked: "Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!"

Tesla wants to begin selling imported cars in India this year but says taxes in the country are among the highest in the world.

Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh) inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 per cent import tax.

