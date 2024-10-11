Tesla Robovan Video: Elon Musk Launches Mini Bus Without Driver or Steering Wheel (Watch Videos)

Tesla chief and X owner Elon Musk introduced “We, Robot,” a mini Robovan without a driver and steering wheel. This autonomous vehicle has the capacity to carry up to 20 passengers and is set to be produced commercially. However, Musk has not revealed the launch date of the Robovan yet but said that it showcased at the event would closely resemble the final product.

The multi-purpose vehicle is designed with the ability to transport more people, making it suitable for both passenger and cargo transportation. Musk said that the van will able to redefine group travel and logistics. This is the first Tesla passenger vehicle in the automatic vehicle segment.

Also Read | Northern Lights Pics and Videos: Aurora Borealis Turns Night Sky Pink-Purple Across US Amid Severe Solar Storm.

The We, Robot event, held at the Warner Bros. lot in California, was Tesla's commitment to artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. Elon Musk described the setting as “a futuristic world,” showcasing Tesla's ambitions in the field of AI-driven transportation.

Tesla Robovan Video

The AI event of Tesla also launched the Cybercab, beside Robovan, which is a fully autonomous vehicle designed without steering wheels or pedals. According to the Tesla CEO, Cybercab would be cheaper than mass transit, full self-driving capable vehicles available in Texas and California by next year, starting with the Model 3 and Model Y, followed by the Model S and Cybertruck. Production of the Cybercab, optimized for full autonomy, is expected to begin in 2026.

Musk also revealed lighter and faster humanoid Optimus robots walked out alongside the reveal of Tesla’s new Robovan vehicle at tonight's Cybercab event. The video shared can be seen doing daily human tasks like bringing in a package of the porch.

Cyber Cab Video

BREAKING: Here is the first look at Tesla’s Cybercab.



IT LOOKS SICK IN PERSON!! pic.twitter.com/V2rkKsjNqz — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 11, 2024

“The Optimus will walk amongst you,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said. He explains that you can walk up to them and that they can do things like serve you drinks. “I think this will be the biggest product ever of any kind,” Musk said.

During the event, it was seen that the people interacting with Optimus robots at tables and in crowds, but the robots weren’t doing much other than waving in the style of Astro Bot. One bot could hand over small gift bags and play rock paper scissors with guests.