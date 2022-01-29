Tesla selling microphone for in-car karaoke in China

Beijing, Jan 29 Elon Musk-owned electric car maker Tesla has launched a microphone called 'TeslaMic' designed for its in-car karaoke system that is only available in China for now.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the company has released the microphone that is designed to work with Leishi KTV, a karaoke system that is being included as part of the update.

The device has launched on Tesla's Chinese merch store for 1,199 yuan ($188).

The webpage to order the new microphone, which comes in a set of two, has been crashing, the report said.

With the release of its V10 software in 2019, Tesla launched a new in-car 'Caraoke' feature to its vehicles. It plays a limited list of songs with lyrics appearing on the center display.

But in the new 2022.2.1 software update in China, the company is launching a more complete karaoke system using Leishi KTV's interface and catalog, and running on the in-car computer.

According to Tesla's description, the TeslaMic pairs automatically with the system and it comes equipped with a few sound modes to help out the singers.

It can also be used outside Tesla vehicles, as the automaker showed in a video demonstration of the 2022.2.1 software update released on its official Weibo account.

