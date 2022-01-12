Tesla sells 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: Report

Beijing, Jan 12 Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, says a new report.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) released its numbers this week and showed that Tesla sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December a new record.

The vast majority were sold in China and only 245 units were exported to other markets.

Gigafactory Shanghai has become Tesla's exportation hub and early in the quarter in this case, October and November the automaker produced vehicles for international markets, especially Europe and Asia and focused on producing vehicles for the Chinese market later in the quarter.

These new 70,847 units add up to a total of 473,078 vehicles coming from China or sold in China for Tesla in 2021, the report said.

As per the report, that is roughly half of the 936,000 electric vehicles delivered by Tesla last year.

About 160,000 of those 473,000 vehicles were exported to markets outside of China.

