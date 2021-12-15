Tesla worker arrested for allegedly shooting co-worker in US: Report

San Francisco, Dec 15 A Tesla worker who is allegedly responsible for shooting a co-worker in the Fremont factory parking lot has been arrested, the Police Department has announced.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the Fremont Police Department has, earlier, announced that they were investigating a "suspicious death" at Tesla's Fremont factory the day before.

Later, the "suspicious death" investigation was updated to a homicide investigation.

Now the police have issued a more detailed statement about the situation and announced that "they arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas for homicide," the report said.

"Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They learned that the victim and had just finished a shift at the Tesla manufacturing factory before being shot in the parking lot as he left," the department was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Within several hours, detectives developed leads on a potential suspect who also worked with the victim. Detectives learned that the victim and suspect had been arguing earlier in the day, and that the suspect had suddenly walked off the job," it added.

The police did not release the identity of the victim, as his identity is still being confirmed by the coroner, but they confirmed that both the victim and the suspect worked at Tesla.

The investigation is ongoing.

