Theta Network (THETA) And Tezos (XTZ) Follow Market Trend But Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets

The global cryptocurrency market is home to different projects, some of which have gained or surged significantly amid the bear market. One such project that has gained significantly in the last 3 weeks is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), with prices skyrocketing 655%.Orbeon Protocol is in its presale stage 3 with a promise by the team to be officially available on decentralized exchanges in no time. However, the duo of Theta Network (THETA) and Tezos (XTZ) recorded a poor performance, which has caused token holders to seek a viable alternative like Orbeon Protocol.

Theta Network (THETA) Is Solving Problems With Video Streaming

Theta Network (THETA) was launched in 2017 in a bid to resolve all the problems with video streaming. Theta Network (THETA) operates as a decentralized network where users can share computing resources and bandwidth on a P2P basis. Theta Network (THETA) is among the tokens that have lost a significant portion of their values.



THETA, its native token of Theta Network (THETA) comes with a lot of features, including community-run guardian nodes. Theta Network (THETA) token holders have the opportunity to perform various governance tasks within the Network. You can use THETA to pay for goods and services, so long as you are on the Theta Network. At press time, Theta Network (THETA) trades for $0.744293 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $23,314,196 USD.

Tezos (XTZ) has a self-amending price

Tezos (XTZ) first came onto the scene in june 2018. Tezos (XTZ) uses the proof of stake consensus algorithm. Tezos has no core team and is an open source software project, even though Tezos (XTZ) stormed the crypto market before Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), the latter seem to have outperformed the former due to latter's unique prepositions and real-world use-cases. Tezos (XTZ) plummeted to around $0.85 from its all-time high by more than 85% in October 2021

Tezos (XTZ) is a decentralized blockchain network with a focus of evolving crypto infrastructure, a major problem that has bedeviled major tokens like USDT, BTC, and Ethereum. At press time, Tezos (XTZ) trades for $0.858314 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,513,363 USD.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Offers a 10% Deposit Bonus During Presale

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has continued to attract success stories, including offering investors a 10% deposit bonus for participating in the ongoing presale stage 3, which will end in 35 days. In other words, if you buy ORBN, Orbeon Protocol’s native token, NOW, you will enjoy a 10% deposit bonus credited to your wallet. ORBN sells for $0.0302 per token with over 26 million tokens sold so far. Experts predict that Orbeon Protocol will surge by 6000% at the end of the presale.

Orbeon Protocol is the first decentralized launchpad and crowdfunding platform on the Ethereum blockchain. It enables investors to fractionally invest in startups via NFTs with as little as $1. The platform aids startups in raising capital to drive their business activities and boost their marketing campaigns. ORBN tokens grant holders exclusive benefits, including access to discounts on trading and transaction fees, early access to crowdfunding projects and governance voting rights.



