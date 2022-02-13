This is how Google aims to protect your privacy in ad-filled web

New Delhi, Feb 13 Google has detailed its objectives to respect users' privacy while maintaining a well functioning ad-funded web.

Google said that it aims to develop the 'Privacy Sandbox' proposals to make the web more private and secure for people.

"It will support the ability of publishers to generate revenue from advertising inventory and the ability of advertisers to secure value for money from advertising spend," Google said in a blog post.

It will also support a good user experience when navigating the web, including in relation to digital advertising, providing them with substantial transparency and control in relation to their data as they browse the web.

It will not "distort competition between Google's own advertising products and services and those of other market participants".

Google said that many publishers and advertisers rely on online advertising to fund their websites and reach new customers.

The tech giant last week cleared a major regulatory hurdle as the UK's competition regulator formally accepted the tech giant's Privacy Sandbox commitments so that these don't harm competition or unfairly benefit the search giant's own advertising business.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK said it is working closely with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to oversee the development of the proposals, so that they protect privacy without unduly restricting competition and harming consumers.

Google said it will also increase its engagement with industry stakeholders (including publishers, advertisers and ad tech providers) by providing a systematic feedback process to take on board reasonable views and suggestions.

"We will also establish a dedicated microsite, available from privacysandbox.com, explaining these channels in more detail and offering a new feedback form to submit suggested use cases and API feature requests, by the end of February 2022," said Google.

"Helping businesses adapt to a privacy-safe web, through invention and collaboration, can help provide the foundation for long-term economic sustainability and growth," it added.

