Three-Point safety belts could be made mandatory for middle seat in cars in India: Report

For the safety of passengers, the government will soon make it mandatory for car manufacturers to provide three-point seatbelts on all seats. Which includes all passengers in the back seat. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has informed about this. Currently, only two front and rear seats three point seatbelts are available in the cars being manufactured in the country. Which is known as Y shape belt. This car has only two-point or lap seatbelts in the rear seats, as in the case of aircraft seats with a belt above the abdomen. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to issue a notification in the next one month, after which suggestions will be invited from the public. A senior official in the ministry's department said on condition of anonymity that the government intends to improve the safety ratings of passenger cars manufactured in India. Except for a few models, no vehicle in India has a three point seatbelt on the rear seat. There is only one lap belt. We noticed that it was dangerous for the safety of the passengers.

The three-point seatbelt has been scientifically proven to be safer than the two-point belt because it spreads energy evenly over the chest, shoulders and body in the event of an accident which reduces the risk. According to a report by Live Mint, automaker Volvo developed a three-point seatbelt and introduced a patented seatbelt in their car in August 1959. However, in the interest of public safety, the company withdrew the patent.