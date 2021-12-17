TikTok enables 1080p resolution uploads, more editing features

Beijing, Dec 17 Short video platform TikTok has announced that it will be rolling out an option to upload content in 1080p in select countries.

A user be able to share videos at that resolution by switching on the Upload HD setting from the "More options" section of the publishing page, reports Engadget.

The firm is also rolling out a bunch of editing features that should improve the look of videos.

The new Visual Enhancement feature improves the image quality of the video with just one tap. Voice Effects uses audio synthesis and can make any audio in a video to sound like an animal or a musical instrument.

TikTok is also reportedly testing a new desktop streaming software called 'TikTok Live Studio'.

Once downloaded to your desktop, the new Windows programme allows users to log in with their TikTok account and stream directly to TikTok Live.

A recent said that TikTok has emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October 2021 with more than 57 million installs.

