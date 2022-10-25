Tim Cook calls on Apple suppliers to decarbonise by 2030

San Francisco, Oct 25 Tech giant Apple on Tuesday called on its global supply chain to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and use a holistic approach to decarbonisation.

Apple also announced new initiatives and investments aimed at promoting climate solutions for communities and decarbonising the global economy.

"Fighting climate change remains one of Apple's most urgent priorities and moments like this put action to those words," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"We're looking forward to continued partnership with our suppliers to make Apple's supply chain carbon neutral by 2030. Climate action at Apple doesn't stop at our doors, and in this work, we're determined to be a ripple in the pond that creates a bigger change," he added.

According to Apple, its worldwide corporate operations have been carbon neutral since 2020, and the company is laser-focused on achieving its ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral throughout its entire global supply chain and the life cycle of every product.

As part of Apple's supplier engagement, the company is partnering with its worldwide supply chain to urge accelerated action to achieve carbon neutrality for their Apple-related corporate operations, it added.

Additionally, the company encourages suppliers to address greenhouse gas emissions beyond Apple production.

The company is also offering a suite of free e-learning resources and live training through its "Clean Energy Programme" that will help suppliers meet their commitments and go even further.

This will also allow work closely with its suppliers and local partners to identify effective solutions for renewable energy and carbon removal.

Moreover, customers in the US can now play a role in decreasing the carbon footprint of iPhones with Clean Energy Charging.

Starting this month, the feature is available in the US through iOS 16 that will look at the source of electricity during expected charge times in order to optimise for cleaner energy sources such as solar or wind, according to a report.

