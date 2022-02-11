Tinder introduces 'Blind Date' experience

San Francisco, Feb 11 Popular dating app Tinder is expanding its portfolio of features giving members new ways to create human connection by bringing back an old classic the blind date.

Now available in Explore, Fast Chat: Blind Date is a new social experience that pairs members before allowing them to view each other's profile, making conversation, rather than photos, the first impression.

"We have all seen the mix of anticipation and excitement going on a blind date brought some of our favourite movie or TV characters, and we wanted to recreate that experience for today's generation with the Blind Date feature," Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, said in a blogpost.

Blind Date is the latest addition to the popular suite of Fast Chat features on Tinder, all designed to help members connect faster through fun innovative prompts and games.

Members will only be able to view each other's profiles and photos if they both decide to match after chatting.

In this feature, members will have to answer a short series of icebreaker questions and be paired with one another based on commonalities.

They will then enter a timed chat, not knowing any details about the person on the other side of the screen aside from their answers to multiple-choice prompts.

When the timer runs out, they can Like the other's profile, which will be revealed if there is a match, or they can choose to get paired with someone new.

Blind Date is now available in the US and will be rolling out to Tinder members globally in the coming weeks.

