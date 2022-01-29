Travel app Hopper expanding with short-term vacation rentals

San Francisco, Jan 29 In a bid to compete with Airbnb and Vrbo, travel app Hopper is now expanding its services to include short-term home rentals.

Featuring more than two million properties spread across the world, Hopper Homes (which is available inside the Hopper app) should make it a bit easier to book airfare, car rentals and lodging in a single place, reports Engadget.

Hopper said users will be able to apply filters to help narrow down their options based on criteria like location, number of bedrooms, amenities and price.

And over the next few months, the company said it will add support for some of its other booking features like Price Prediction and Cancel for Any Reason to the new service to help give its customers more flexibility over their travel plans.

That last part might end up being one of the biggest differentiators between Hopper Homes and its competitors, the report said.

Other services such as Airbnb allow hosts to select from a range of cancellation policies including "flexible" plans that allow guests to cancel as late as 24 hours before check-in without penalty to "firm" plans that require guests to cancel at least 30 days before check-in.

