Truecaller launches slew of new messaging features on its app

New Delhi, March 24 Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday introduced brand new updates including urgent messages, sharing of smart cards, revamped smart SMS, the ability to edit sent chat messages, and setting default views.

According to the company, new features in the app are an exciting addition for today's generation as they are not only functional tools but are also a timesaver in our fast-paced world.

"These features get us closer to our mission: to make communication safer and more efficient for everyone. Truecaller has evolved into a powerful communication hub and for the people who wish to use the app to its fullest, these features will add immense value. The features are fun and easy-to-use and can solve many problems we face in our day-to-day messaging," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director, Truecaller India, said in a statement.

The urgent messages feature allows you to get the receiver's attention for critical or time-sensitive messages with a custom notification. The urgent message will pop up on the recipient's screen with high visibility, even if another app is open, and will not disappear until the recipient reads it.

With a set default launch screen - Truecaller users will now be able to choose the default appearance of the app when it is first launched. With a simple long-press on the calls or messages tab, it can be set as the default view. The next time the app is opened, it will open to the default.

With the new update, you can edit/ make changes to the chat message even after the receiver has viewed it. You can edit chat messages at any time after sending and it is important to note that editing is only available for Truecaller Chat, not SMS.

Now, you can share smart cards in the form of an image so that the information is easily readable by anyone, whether they use Truecaller or not.

