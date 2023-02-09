Twitter Blue launched in India at Rs 650 for website, Rs 900 for Android and iOS app

Twitter Blue subscription has been officially launched in India. Until now, Twitter's premium subscription was available in select countries, but users in India can now purchase membership for a fee of Rs 900 per month. One of the biggest advantages of the subscription is that subscribers with verified phone numbers will automatically get a blue verified badge (tick mark) on their profile.

Earlier, Twitter users had to separately apply for the verified badge. The badge lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. Some Taliban members also purchased a subscription to Twitter Blue, and one report mentions that two Taliban officials and four prominent supporters of the group got a blue tick on their profile.

How to subscribe to Twitter Blue?

On the website, you just need to click on 'Twitter Blue' in the left column. A pop-up will allow you to choose your preferred plan and then go ahead with the payment. The annual plan will be accessible only via the website. On Android and iOS, you need to open the app and swipe right to access the menu. You'll then see the 'Twitter Blue' option. Once you click on it, Twitter will let you subscribe to the premium service at a monthly cost of Rs 900.