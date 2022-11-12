Twitter Blue with free verified badge likely to cost Rs 719 in India

Twitter rolled out Twitter Blue to users in the US, UK and a few other countries. In the US, the service, which allows users to have a verified badge for free, costs $7.99. In India, it is likely to cost Rs 719. Elon Musk had set the price for Twitter Blue at $8 in US. In the following tweet, he promised that the price will be adjusted according to the purchasing power parities of different countries. If this price of Rs 719 on Apple App Store is to be believed, Indian users may have to shell out around $9 which is almost one dollar more expensive. Adjusted for purchasing power parity of India, the Twitter Blue subscription should cost anywhere from Rs 150-Rs 200.

In a prior tweet, Musk announced a rollout of Twitter Blue in India within a month. The pricing could be part of the testing. But here's how people on Twitter reacted to a price tag of Rs 719. With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.