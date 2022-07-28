Twitter confirms testing new 'Status' feature for users

San Francisco, July 28 Micro-blogging site Twitter has confirmed that it is testing a new status feature that lets users tag posts with pre-defined labels, much like the statuses that the previous LiveJournal and MySpace systems permitted.

Some of these statuses include "Spoiler alert," "Shower thoughts," "Picture of the day" and, for some reason, the very redundant "Current status".

Right now, users can not customise their status, reports TechCrunch.

"For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your Tweets to provide more context for your followers," Twitter was quoted as saying by the website.

"So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to," the company added.

Twitter confirmed that this test is running for a limited time with a select group in the US and Australia but declined to comment on the size of the group, the report said.

These statuses, along with an accompanying emoji, appear underneath a tweeter's name, only applying to that one tweet.

Recently, the platform announced that anyone can now share Twitter Spaces clips on iOS and Android platforms.

