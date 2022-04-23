Twitter working on its own status update feature

San Francisco, April 23 Micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature, codenamed 'Vibe,' that allows users to set a status.

The possible feature was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, a researcher and reverse engineer with a track record of spoiling upcoming app updates, reports The Verge.

Screenshots shared by Wong show a "Set a status" field above the tweet composer box. A dropdown list has five pre-set vibes, none of which sound that fun, including "shopping grocery" and "driving highway".

It is unclear if statuses will be limited to presets or if users will be able to add custom updates beyond what Twitter creates, the report said.

The status feature is a bit reminiscent of Facebook "feelings" appended to posts and Wong compares it to statuses on the now-defunct Instagram Threads messaging app.

Vibes could be on a per-tweet basis with each post having its own, or on a profile level with the status appearing on tweets and on the profile view.

In an image shared with The Verge, a screenshot of Wong's profile showed a placeholder status using mock data appearing below her display name.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the tech website and it is still unclear when, if ever, the feature will go live.

