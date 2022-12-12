Twitter's paid blue tick verification re-introduced

Twitter's paid-for verification feature is rolling out once again today. It is still $8 per month - but there is now an increased fee of $11 for those using the Twitter app on Apple devices.Twitter's owner Elon Musk has previously said in tweets that he resents the commission fee Apple charges on in-app purchases.

Twitter Blue's additional features include an edit button. This has long been a feature requested by many Twitter users, although there are others who argue that it increases the potential for the spread of disinformation, if a tweet is altered after being widely shared.Blue-tick subscribers will also see fewer ads, have their tweets amplified above others, and be able to post and view longer, better quality videos, the platform says.Previously a blue tick was used as verification tool for high-profile accounts as a badge of authenticity. It was given out by Twitter for free - but only the firm itself decided who got one.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has been fiddling with verification check marks since he took over. Last month, he introduced an $8-per-month Twitter Blue subscription that blurred the line between authenticated individuals and paid accounts. That led to a slew of people impersonating celebrities and corporations, which caused mayhem and prompted Twitter to pause signups for Twitter Blue. Before Musk came up with the idea of combining the blue check mark with the Twitter Blue subscription service, the verification process had traditionally involved things like submitting a government-issued ID and offering evidence that you were a "prominently recognized individual.