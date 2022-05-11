Uber to hire 500 techies in India by December

Bengaluru, May 11 Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced it will hire 500 employees for its India tech centres by the end of this year.

The app-based mobility and delivery company currently has a 1,000-strong workforce in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

"India is a key market for Uber and we continue investing in the twin tech centres here. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations by launching products and services globally," said Praveen Neppalli Naga, Uber Vice President and Head of Mobility Engineering.

Uber added 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021.

The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centers across the globe, including the US, Canada, LatAm, Amsterdam and at its India centres.

Earlier this week, Uber inaugurated a new facility at its Bengaluru tech centre in the presence of state Minister of IT, CN Ashwath Narayan.

"Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams," said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director-Engineering, Uber.

The Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres handle critical functions for Uber such as rider engineering, Eats engineering, Infra tech, data, Maps, Uber for Business, fintech, customer obsession, and growth and marketing, among others.

