Union Ministers inaugurate Skill India Centre in UP's Baraut to boost skilling opportunities

New Delhi, Nov 24 In a significant move towards accelerating India’s skill development initiative and equipping youth with cutting-edge skills, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary on Monday jointly inaugurated Skill India Centre (SIC) at Ch. Kehar Singh Divya Public School, Baraut, Baghpat, in Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has been established by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Redington Foundation. Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of building a workforce aligned with emerging industry demands.

He said, “This initiative in Baraut strengthens the government’s mission of building a technologically empowered workforce that can support India’s expanding digital and electronics ecosystem."

When quality skilling reaches rural districts, it unlocks aspirations, expands local opportunities, and accelerates social transformation, he added.

"With more learners now adopting AI-enabled tools and training, the local workforce is becoming future-ready for emerging and relevant job roles," the minister noted.

The launch marks a significant expansion of last-mile skilling access for rural youth and women in Uttar Pradesh. Through this initiative, NSDC and Redington Foundation aim to train around 600 candidates—mainly underprivileged youth and women—from Baraut and Chhaprauli blocks in the Baghpat district.

The Baraut centre will serve as the training hub, supported by a spoke centre in Chhaprauli to widen local access.

The courses, designed around the fast-growing electronics and IT-ITeS sectors, reflect the region’s demand for skilled professionals and the national push toward a digitally empowered workforce.

On this occasion, while addressing the gathering, Jayant Chaudhary emphasised the transformative role of skills in nation-building.

He said, “Today’s inauguration of the Skill India Centre in Baraut reflects the government’s commitment to taking opportunities to the doorstep of every youth, especially in rural and underserved regions."

The Centre would become a gateway of new possibilities for young people in the region, he added.

"Skilling is not just about employment—it is about dignity, mobility, and confidence. With centres like this, we are creating pathways for local talent to thrive in emerging sectors and contribute meaningfully to India’s growth story,” he said further.

During the visit, both ministers interacted with trainees, explored the training labs, and encouraged young learners to embrace new-age skills that support long-term employability.

The impact of the ongoing collaboration is already visible. A total of 72 candidates from Baghpat, trained under Redington Foundation’s CSR initiative in partnership with NSDC, have been placed in reputed organisations.

The inauguration of the SIC stands as a significant milestone towards creating an inclusive skilling ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh, helping young citizens acquire industry-relevant skills and move towards financial independence.

