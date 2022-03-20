UP villages to get digitally enabled

Lucknow, March 20 In its second term, the Yogi Adityanath government will start preparing to make every village of Uttar Pradesh completely digitally enabled.

With the provision of Budget for this, new schemes will soon be started. Internet services will be provided to the people belonging to the rural environment to accelerate the development of the village.

According to the government spokesman, a campaign will also be launched to give information about how they will get the benefit of government schemes at one click. The government believes that due to the digitization of every village in the state, major changes will be seen in the state.

The government is digitizing panchayat buildings in villages.

With this, the people of the villages will get information about the government schemes along with the development in their village on a single click.

Along with this, there will also be transparency in the development works. It will also be easy for the youth of the village to study online.

Of the 24-crore population of Uttar Pradesh, 70 per cent people live in the villages. There are 2,498 panchayat buildings in the state while there are 206 multipurpose panchayat buildings.

Digital village will mean that a village will get all modern facilities that include ATM, Internet facility, debit card and digital wallet payment at village shops.

Under this Digital Village scheme, the government will provide facilities like mini banks, mini-ATM, hotel booking and mobile and DTH recharge in such villages. The birth and death certificates will also be made digital.

The farmers of the village will also be given weather information immediately. With this, farmers will be able to start efforts to save their crops earlier.

After the digitization of villages, the path of online education will be easier for the students living in rural areas.

The state government is preparing to connect 45,000 gram sabhas with high-speed Internet.

