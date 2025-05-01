UPI Payments to Get Twice as Fast from June 16, 2025 - Here's How Users Will Benefit

If you use UPI (Unified Payments Interface) for daily transactions, there’s good news for you. Starting June 16, 2025, both debit and credit UPI transactions will be processed twice as fast. Previously, a UPI transaction would typically take around 30 seconds to complete — but under the new changes, it will be done in just 15 seconds. This update is part of new guidelines issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), instructing all banks and payment apps to reduce their API (Application Programming Interface) response times.

Faster Transaction Status Checks and Reversals

Additionally, if a transaction fails or is made by mistake, checking its status or reversing it will now take just 10 seconds — down from the earlier 30 seconds. If the transaction status isn’t immediately visible for some reason, banks or apps (like PhonePe or Paytm) use the “Check Transaction Status API” to find out the details.

Until now, this API would start working 90 seconds after the transaction, but from June 2025, it can be triggered within just 45–60 seconds. This means users will need only half the time to check their transaction status. Jay Kumar, co-founder of TechFini, explained that the goal of these updates is to ensure users get real-time confirmation of their transactions. This will significantly enhance both the reliability and the speed of the UPI payment system.

Here are some of the key benefits for UPI users:



Faster Status Updates: Users will immediately know the status of their transaction, reducing wait time.



Reduced Transaction Failures: Minor technical glitches that used to result in failed transactions will now be minimized.

Improved Trust and User Experience: UPI users can now expect a smoother, faster, and more reliable transaction experience.