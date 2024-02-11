UPI, Services to be Launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius Tomorrow

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services and RuPay card services will be rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius at a virtual ceremony on Monday, February 12. The event will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The launch of UPI in Sri Lanka and Mauritius is expected to benefit thousands of people through a faster and seamless digital transaction experience and enhance digital connectivity. UPI settlement services will become available for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India.

The launch of UPI in Sri Lanka and Mauritius is expected to benefit thousands of people through a faster and seamless digital transaction experience and enhance digital connectivity. UPI settlement services will become available for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India.UPI was first launched on 11th April 2016 by Dr Raghuram G Rajan, the then RBI Governor, in Mumbai.