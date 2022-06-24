US Senator trolled after posting crypto bill on GitHub

San Francisco, June 24 US Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) who posted a cryptocurrency regulation bill on Microsoft-owned open source repository GitHub was heavily trolled, and one user even proposed replacing the bill with the source code of the popular first-person shooter 'Doom' game.

In a tweet, Lummis announced that she has posted the crypto bill on GitHub.

"As promised, you can now contribute comments on my bill establishing a framework for digital assets with @SenGillibrand via GitHub. Civil comments and criticisms are welcome. Please share widely. We want to get this right. Help us iterate publicly on policy," she posted.

One user asked the senators to "increase the value of proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a tax on mining".

Another thread raised concerns about algorithmic backing of stablecoins, reports The Verge.

However, troll armies soon arrived on her post on GitHub.

One flagged issue is titled, "You Know You Can Find Someone To Do Findom Using Google, Right".

Another is titled only with the eggplant emoji.

"This bill would do far more to benefit everyday Americans if its text was replaced with the source code of Doom," read a comment.

Still in the early stages, the bill was introduced this month by Lummis and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the US 'Responsible Financial Innovation Act' would create a framework for regulators to determine whether a certain digital asset should be considered a commodity or security.

"The digital asset industry was built by individuals and will continue to be sustained by individuals. That's why @SenGillibrand and I want input from the grassroots. If you have constructive thoughts on our legislation, make your voice heard on GitHub," Lummis tweeted.

