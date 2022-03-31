Vedantu launches live platform to transform online classes

New Delhi, March 31 Live online learning platform Vedantu on Thursday launched an immersive live platform W.A.V.E 2.0 (Whiteboard Audio Video Environment) to set new standards for online classes.

The company said that the patented technology will redefine the learning experience and performance recognition at a whole new level.

"We are determined to provide the best education for students with our patented technology. This is also our attempt to reimagine how an online class can be. W.A.V.E 2.0 is setting new standards and striving towards better quality online classes," Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, of Vedantu said in a statement.

The 2.0 version of the W.A.V.E learning platform, envisions inspiring every child and making quality education accessible, and creating an impact at scale in India.

"Since its inception, W.A.V.E has been used by over 4,000 teachers to teach 24 million students for 70 million hours. And these students came from over 7,300 cities and towns, that's almost 92 per cent of the total cities and towns in India," Krishna said.

"With W.A.V.E 2.0, we want to create a learning experience that sparks curiosity and makes a student more immersed in the entire learning process. We are setting a new benchmark for the future of online classes while optimising bandwidth enabling millions more, who can access quality education," Krishna added.

