VIPS Wallet and Gamezop Partners Together!

India’s one of the most reputable, reliable and best online payment and shopping platforms, VIPS Wallet, has partnered with Gamezop to introduce games on their application. Both the parties have been in conversations, meetings, and in contact for quite a long time. Now that all the back-end work is done and the gaming section is live on VIPS Wallet, they are finally announcing the market partnership.

CEO and Co-Founder of VIPS Wallet, Santosh Khute said in a statement, ‘VIPS Wallet has been working on the idea for quite a time now, and with Gamezop, it is finally a reality now’. Additionally, he also acknowledged that Gamezop is a reputed name in the gaming industry and has business ties with many well-known brands like Tata and more. VIPS Wallet has been a part of the Indian market for more than 5 years now, and as an online service provider, they are always in a constant effort to provide users with effective and easy-to-use online payment mechanisms and other services.

Where Gamezop is a one-stop solution for all game lovers, where one can find multiple games of all genres and types, VIPS Wallet is a business with more than 1M downloads. VIPS Wallet is striving to provide its users with in-house solutions for digital transactions along with competitive cashback and offers. The gaming platform offered by VIPS Wallet offers multiple games of different genres and playing styles under one roof. More than that, the games offered on the platform are not just fun but interactive and easy to play too.