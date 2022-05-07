Vivo T1 Pro goes on sale in India, check specifications and prices

Launched a few days ago, the Vivo T1 Pro is now available through the official website of Flipkart, and retail stores nationwide.

Available in Turbo Cyan and Turbo Black colours, the T1 Pro has two storage options, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128, priced at Rs 23,999 (USD 310) and Rs 24,999 (USD 325), respectively.

As per reports from GSM Arena, the Vivo T1 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. It packs a 6.44 inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen having 1,300 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ certification.

The T1 Pro has a 16-megapixel self-portrait camera placed inside the notch and a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back, complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro unit.

Some other major features of the Vivo T1 Pro include 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Hi-Res Audio certification, vapour chamber cooling, and a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W charging support.

( With inputs from ANI )

