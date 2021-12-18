Vivo Y32 unveiled with Snapdragon 680 chip in China

Beijing, Dec 18 Smartphone brand Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone Vivo Y32 in China for CNY 1,399.

The smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels (HD+), 16.9 million colours and a 60Hz refresh rate, GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

The display has a 1500:1 contrast ratio, an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a dewdrop notch.

The main highlight of this device is the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. ItAis paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

As far are cameras are concerned, the handset houses a 13MP+2MP dual-camera setup on the rear and an 8MP selfie sensor.

The smartphone runs OriginOS based on Android 11 and has a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone comes with dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS), a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It has all the essential sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options harumi Blue and foggy night.

